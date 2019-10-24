Children With Cerebral Palsy Getting The Opportunity To Skateboard With Custom Built Rigs

These are a handful of pics and videos of children with cerebral palsy tearing it up on skateboards in Brazil thanks to the custom rigs built by Steven Pinto and Daniel Paniagua of Studio Neuro. The majority of photos and videos come from the regular SkateAnima (links to Instagram with even more media) events they organize, which encourage children (really people of any age) living with cerebral palsy and their caregivers to come shred. Per the mother of João, the kid in the video above:

(translated) My son is 7 years old. He is a boy full of wills, desires, dreams. and one of them was for a long time skateboarding. It turns out that he has cerebral palsy since suffering a stroke at 1 year and 8 months. and for children who have cerebral palsy, or any other kind of disability, having desires and dreams is not allowed. The world is always telling us no. we must not, we cannot, it will not work, there is no adaptation. We do not belong. For a long time I tried to supply this dream of João with other features, bike, walker, electric double skate with me - I do not recommend for people who, like me, are able to trip on their own feet. Nothing worked. until I met @skate_anima. a project played by two amazing guys Daniel Paniagua and Stevan Pinto who could not stand still in the dream of another young girl with cerebral palsy. she wanted the same thing as João: skateboarding. and these guys were restless thinking how absurd this structure makes children and young people not dream, no matter who they are. Both of them, a physiotherapist and a psychologist, love skateboarding, and they thought it was only fair that every child could have a chance to love too: freedom, seeing him in the face, adrenaline. they invented, built, found a way to do the impossible as possible, and since then have fulfilled the dreams of many people, including João.

*trying to nonchalantly wipe tear away* I swear, these cheap fake eyelashes. Now I'm not saying I really needed a positive, heartwarming story just like this one to get through this morning, but *slowly closing clear plastic cover over big red button* I think the whole world did.

