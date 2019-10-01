Catering Cart Spinning Out Of Control Almost Hits Plane, Conveyor Belt Cart Operator Saves The Day

This is a video from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport of a catering cart that was being used to restock a plane with soda and snacks going rogue and performing a series of wild reverse donuts and is just about to crash into the parked plane when the operator of a conveyor belt cart rams that sucker, spilling warm soda and shitty pretzels everywhere. Obviously, food and beverage service has been cancelled for this flight, and I will have to down the four airplane bottles I packed with no mixer. "It's an hour and a half flight." I know, I know, I already crushed the other three I had in the terminal.

Keep going for the whole video, with even more wild donuts at the beginning.

Crazy event at ORD. Heads up safety move by a ramp worker! pic.twitter.com/SQi5zB0Ooz — Kevin Klauer DO, EJD (@Emergidoc) September 30, 2019

