Catch-A-Ride: Heron Casually Acts As Hood Ornament On Moving Car

October 17, 2019

heron-hood-ornament.jpg

Because why exert any energy if you don't have to (one of my mottos), this is a short video of a heron acting as a Mercedes' hood ornament as it slowly makes its way through rush hour traffic in Miami. Nowhere to go, and all day to get there -- that's called living the dream. Or retirement, which kind of IS the dream. Will I ever retire? I doubt I'll have the luxury. Based on my most recent financial analysis I'll probably have to work until I die, which, based on my most recent health analysis, should be any moment now.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Marcus O, who agrees free rides are the best rides.

