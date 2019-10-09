Busted: Florida Man Arrested For Cutting The Brake Lines On More Than 140 On-Demand Electric Scooters

This is some Ring home security cam footage of 59-year old Fort Lauderdale, Florida man Randall Thomas Williams stickering over the QR codes of some Lime on-demand electric scooters (so they can't be scanned and activated), then returning to cut their brake lines for good measure. Randall was identified and arrested after the footage was turned over to police, who believe he's responsible for similarly vandalizing at least another 140 scooters in the area. Details from the South Florida Sun-Sentinel while I speculate what my vigilante justice calling will be:

[The man] offered no motive during his arrest, a Fort Lauderdale police report said.

He also requested a lawyer and said he "did not want to dig himself into a grave," police said. During the dark predawn hours, Randall Thomas Williams would set out with a single glove, wirecutters and pliers and, while sticking to the shadows and alleyways of his Las Olas neighborhood, search for the controversial, yet popular, rental scooters that have swarmed the city for nearly a year, police said. He's been doing it since at least May, police said, and has vandalized at least 140 e-scooters in the same fashion, most within a two-block radius of Williams' apartment at the corner of Southeast First Street and Southeast 12th Avenue between Broward and Las Olas boulevards.

Man, it's crazy the things people fixate on and let drive them crazy to the point of criminal activity. I mean, are on-demand electric scooters really ruining Randall's life? ABSOLUTELY, and he should have worn a ninja mask if he didn't want to get caught, what a dumbass.

