Bumblebee Transformer Costume For Kids That Actually Transforms

October 1, 2019

tranforming-bumblebee-costume.jpg

This is the kids Bumblebee Transformers costume that actually transforms from humanoid form to car form. A transformation that will no doubt secure an even larger handful of candy when performed on someone's porch. It's available for around $60 at a variety of online costume shops, most of which are sold out with the promise of new stock arriving about mid-month. Alternatively, just make one yourself out of cardboard like parents and kids have already been doing for years. That's what my nephew and I did, and I think it turned out pretty well if I do say so myself. "Why do I have a tire on my face?" Haha, okay Jack. "And my trunk and hood won't close." Alright, that's enough out of you.

Thanks to E.V.I.L.A.R.E.S. (who I hadn't heard from in a while),who agrees it's always important to have some sort of short act worked out when trick-or-treating to maximize your candy profits.

