Boy Shows Off His Cardboard Tank Halloween Costume

This is a video of Gavin demonstrating the tank costume he and his mother made for Halloween. Some more info while I last-minute plan what I'm going to be this year. "Drunk." And angry probably!

"My son Gavin and I love Halloween. We always make costumes together as part of the family time during the holiday. This year, we did the tank as he is a huge history buff and he watches the A-Team with his Dad. That's where I got the idea from. It took us about a month to make. We enter his costumes into as many local competitions as we can. We both love to compete, even if the prize is just a ribbon. The time we spend together is the most valuable prize. His dad wants to get in on the action and help us build something for next year."

Awwww. Admittedly, that's a pretty sweet tank. Maybe not the sort of tank you'd wanna be if you wanted to be able to eat or drink easily or make out with a Ninja Turtle, but I suppose the more tanks out there *applying pizza flavored lip balm* the more Michelangelos for the rest of us.

Keep going for the full video, but the gif is really it.

