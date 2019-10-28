Baseball Fan Takes Home Run Ball To The Chest To Avoid Dropping His Beers

October 28, 2019

This is a short video from last night's World Series game of a Washington Nationals fan taking an Astros home run ball to the chest to avoid dropping the two probably $16 Bud Light cans he's holding. Admittedly, I would have done the exact same thing. Or -- OR -- "You wouldn't have batted the ball back onto the field with your penis." Well not on national television. "Or spun a 540 and caught the ball between your butt cheeks." Now you don't know that.

Keep going for the video while I speculate just how much Bud Light a World Series home run ball could buy.

Thanks to MSA, who agrees priorities are important.

I Am Into These: Full Moon Minted Coins

Previous Story

Ohio State Marching Band's Spongebob Themed Halftime Show

Next Story
Read More: baseball, beer, brewskis, championship, cold ones, dare to dream, expensive cold ones, i can take it!, just flex, not catching things, priorities, sports, that's gonna leave a mark, video, waste not want not, watch ur nips bro!, what an all-star, yeah you did
Previous Post
Next Post