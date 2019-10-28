Baseball Fan Takes Home Run Ball To The Chest To Avoid Dropping His Beers

This is a short video from last night's World Series game of a Washington Nationals fan taking an Astros home run ball to the chest to avoid dropping the two probably $16 Bud Light cans he's holding. Admittedly, I would have done the exact same thing. Or -- OR -- "You wouldn't have batted the ball back onto the field with your penis." Well not on national television. "Or spun a 540 and caught the ball between your butt cheeks." Now you don't know that.

Keep going for the video while I speculate just how much Bud Light a World Series home run ball could buy.

What a legend 🤣



This fan was double fisting with 2 beers and took Yordan's home run ball to the gut! pic.twitter.com/9Tfi8uiyhy — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 28, 2019

