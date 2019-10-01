Awww: Baby Barn Owl Alone In Roost Hears Thunder For The First Time
This is a short video from an owl nest cam set up by British wildlife artist Robert Fuller starring a two and a half month old barn owl chick hearing thunder for the very first time while alone in the roost. Would it have made a difference if a parent were home? I don't know, I mean I still get scared even when my parents are home. Usually because I've just started a fire I don't know how to extinguish. "Like an actual fire?" Look at who you're talking to -- do I seem smart enough to be taking about metaphorical fires I've started?
Keep going for the video (with audio) while I wrap my blankie around myself and watch cartoons..
