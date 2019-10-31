At Least You Don't Need Teeth To Drink: Bicyclist Tries To Open Beer On Front Fork While Riding

This is a short video of a bicyclist attempting to open a beer on the front fork of his bike while riding when something goes not according to plan. Horribly, horribly not according to plan. I would argue this was actually a bad idea to begin with. *shrug* At least the beer didn't break, which is a lot more than I can say for some of his bones.

Keep going for the full video complete with slow motion pain-cam replay. Also, is that the little visor from his helmet broken on the ground?

Thanks to Jeffrey S, who agrees this man just needs to pick himself up, gather all his missing teeth, and try again.