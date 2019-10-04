This is a clever iPhone 11 case (links to Google search so you can buy all the bootlegs you want) that takes advantage of the phone's trio of cameras to form the front of the rocket launcher John Matrix (Arnold Schwarzenegger) shoots in Commando. Granted the rocket launcher Arnold fires actually had four tubes (based on the M202 FLASH), so if you're looking for realism you'll probably have to wait until next year for that iPhone.

Thanks to Linby, who agrees if you were on the fence about the new iPhone 11, you're probably over it now. GET OUT OF MY FIELD.