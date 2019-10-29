Alien!: Video Of A Mantis Molting Into Its Final Form

This is a video of what appears to be a spiny flower mantis molting into its final adult form. If I didn't know better I'd swear this thing belonged in space...heading directly into the sun. It's just a mantis though, so it's cool. Haha, it's trying to battle my pinkie finger now. Aaaaand it just severed it. Now it's eating it and washing it down with a thimble full of beer! Man these little guys are so awesome. We should try mixing some of their DNA with snakes and spiders just because.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to DT, who agrees that is not a Pokemon to mess with.