Alien!: Video Of A Mantis Molting Into Its Final Form

October 29, 2019

This is a video of what appears to be a spiny flower mantis molting into its final adult form. If I didn't know better I'd swear this thing belonged in space...heading directly into the sun. It's just a mantis though, so it's cool. Haha, it's trying to battle my pinkie finger now. Aaaaand it just severed it. Now it's eating it and washing it down with a thimble full of beer! Man these little guys are so awesome. We should try mixing some of their DNA with snakes and spiders just because.

