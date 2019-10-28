Addams Family Theme Gets The Metal Treatment

October 28, 2019

addams-family-metal-cover.jpg

This is a video of musician Leo Moracchioli (previously) performing a metal rendition of the Addams Family theme song. I liked it. Of course I love all things Addams Family, especially the love between Gomez and Morticia. Now that is some TRUE LOVES. They are such role models. *drops axe down stairwell* Me? I've never had any luck finding true love, just a bunch of fake love from the women who were only after the money I lied about.

Keep going for the video while I bang my head so hard I won't need a costume for Halloween, only total face surgery.

Thanks to Alan A, who agrees there should be a metal version of every song.

