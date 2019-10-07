A Video Discussing The Lives Of Baby Cephalopods

This is a clip from the soon-to-be-released PBS nature documentary Octopus: Making Contact (previously, maybe we'll see the whole thing in clip form before it's officially released!) focusing on the early life of cephalopods, including various octopuses, squids and cuttlefish. Apparently all the animals rely on their hard-wired instincts to hunt, evade predators, and survive. Now that I've typed it I realize that's not really any new information. Still, it's not easy navigating being a baby all on your own with no parental guidance, but I did it. "You said you were raised by wolves." Only from three to seven.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks again to Christina D, who agrees cephalopods should be scientifically reclassified as aliens, which they are.