9-Foot Inflatable Squid Costume With Two Articulated Tentacles

This is the 9+ foot inflatable squid Halloween costume created by Spooktacular Creations and available on Amazon (a very reasonable $45, which includes the blower). Unfortunately for anybody looking for a last-minute costume for Halloween tomorrow, Prime delivery won't get it to you until Friday. Oh well, there's always next year. Which should give me enough time to mod those two articulated tentacles to hold drinks so I can quadruple fist witch's brew. "Dare to dream, GW." It's all I'm not afraid to do.

Keep going for a few more shots from all around.

Thanks to Lisa P, who agrees with some