Your Kids Must Be So Proud: Middle Aged Moped Riders And Bicyclists Road Raging On Each Other

September 17, 2019

bicycle-vs-moped-road-rage.jpg

This is a local news report from ABC 7 in Denver starring a group of middle aged bicyclists and moped riders duking it out on a street corner outside Cheesman Park, allegedly after initially getting into a verbal confrontation about who had the right-of-way at a stop sign. That's easy, whoever got there first. Although, based on the scene, this looks more like the bicyclists might have felt they were being bottlenecked to the curb by the moped riders and took issue with that. No word who considers themselves the winner of the fight, but I give it to the guy on the far right who looks like he's having trouble standing because his penis is so big.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Pink_Bun_Bun, who agrees road rage knows no age or mode of transportation.

Oh Wow: Guy Peforms System Of A Down's 'Toxicity' On Miniature Drum Set On Top Of Toilet

Previous Story

Pianist Plays $500 Piano And $2,500,000 Piano To See If You Can Tell The Difference

Next Story
Read More: bicycles, clearly several people didn't eat their weedies this morning, colorado, duking it out, let's fight!, local news report, mopeds, news report, raging out, road rage, safety first, scooters, video, well at least some remembered to wear their helmets, yeah i'm mad about it!, your kids must be so proud
Previous Post
Next Post