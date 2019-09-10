Yikes: Rhino Charges Safari Vehicle For A Full Minute

This is a video from Kruger National Park in South Africa of a rhino bull giving chase to a safari vehicle for a full minute. That must have been exhilarating. And not the good kind of exhilarating like when you kiss somebody you like for the first time, the bad kind of exhilarating like is this how I'm going to die? Thankfully, I already know how I'm going to die, and it isn't getting charged by a rhino. "Does it involve making love wearing a jetpack?" Depends, who's wearing the jetpack-- me or my girlfriend? "Either." Then yes.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks again to Allyson S, who agrees getting charged by almost anything other than puppies, kittens, or baby goats, is terrifying.