Yeah You Did: Custom R2-D2 X-Wing Ceiling Fan

This is the custom R2-D2 and x-wing (and are those supposed to be lightsabers in the middle or more x-wing parts?) themed ceiling fan created by Redditor Marcus_Nery, or possibly just found and posted on Reddit by Marcus_Nery. I'm not sure how these things work. Computers either. *deletes operating system* Or female anatomy. *whispering to girlfriend on phone* Do women really have two butts?

