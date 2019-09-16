Engineering: Timelapse Of A 30,000 Ton Bus Terminal Getting Rotated 90-Degrees

This is a timelapse video from Xiamen, China of a bus terminal in the way of a new highspeed railway station being rotated 90-degrees to make room for the new construction. The outer ring of the terminal was moved a very impressive 288-meters (945 feet), and set a new Guinness World Record for longest arc rotation in the process. Talk about a feat of engineering. For reference, if I were in charge I would have just demolishing the bus station with the intention of building a new one but never built a new one because I misappropriated all the funds and I'm incredibly lazy. Related: do you think a person on their deathbed has ever regretted napping?

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Carmen, who informed me he saw the same thing attempted with a home once with much more disastrous results. Man, wish I could have been there.