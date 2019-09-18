Whoa: Macro, Slow Motion Footage Of Hornets Flying And Drinking

This is a slow motion, macro video shot by nature photographer Lothar Lenz of hornets flying around and drinking from a puddle and just all around looking like computer graphics and not real at all. I mean are we sure those aren't just fairies in wasp costumes? Plus a few flies make an appearance. Plus the audio is great for fans of those ASRM videos. "ASMR." Whatever, my point is, watching this video made hornets seem so fascinating that I almost forgot they only have one purpose in life. "Ruining picnics." Exactly, they said they were going to bring the beer and potato salad and they didn't. They're liars, and OW OW OW OW OW OW.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Jeffrey S, who informed me hornets are generally less aggressive than wasps, but have more painful stings. Valuable info, Jeffrey! *throws rock at wasp nest*