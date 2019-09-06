Whoa: Guy Shows Off His Crazy Almost 5-Inch Long Thumb

These are several short TikTok videos of Jacob Pina showing off his unusually long 4.5+ inch thumb. Holy smokes, that thing is practically another finger. So like, what is having a super long thumb good for -- playing basketball? Climbing? Hitchhiking? Playing piano? "Internet fame only." That's a shame. That just breaks my unusually tiny heart.

Keep going for a few TicTok videos including one with the rest of his hand for comparison purposes, and having a thumb war.

