Whatever Works: Man Parks Smart Car In Kitchen To Avoid Potential Hurricane Damage

This is a short video (which is really just four still pictures) about a Jacksonville, Florida man, who parked his Smart Car in his kitchen to avoid potential damage from Hurricane Dorian (he was actually concerned the car would "blow away", which is a valid concern). According to his wife, Jessica Edridge:

"I said there was no way he could. He said he could," Jessica said. "So he opened the double doors and had it in. I was amazed that it could fit. He had it in with no problems."

Well of course he got it in the double doors no problem, it's a Smart Car. I could probably fit one in my backpack if I wanted to. Also, not to take all the credit for this idea or anything, but I actually did something similar with my car and a neighbor's living room years ago. Granted there was no hurricane, but it had been raining.

Keep going for the video.

