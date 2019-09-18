You Don't Know Till You Try: Guy Tries To Pump Gas From A Very Closed Gas Station

This is a short video of a man who saw some pumps and figured there must be gas in them there tanks and pulled into an incredibly closed Citgo gas station and attempted to fill up. Older people: they really know how to make me sad sometimes. Personally, I'm a firm believer that being aware of your surroundings at all times is an important life practice, and I pride myself on always knowing what's happening around me. "Says the guy sitting through a fire alarm going off." Well I didn't set that fire for it not to be.

Keep going for the video, which is missable. Why did I even post this? What's wrong with me? Call my doctor.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees somebody probably got a great deal on a bunch of over-the-counter boner pills during the Citgo's going out of business sale.