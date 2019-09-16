Well That's Something You Don't See Every Day: A Formula 1 Car On The Highway
This is a short video of a Formula 1 car casually cruising down the highway. Granted the driver doesn't stomp on the gas and initiate hyperspeed or anything, but it's still pretty crazy to see. Even crazier to see? A driver using their turn signals and not texting. Or just all around not frustrating the hell out me on my way to the mall. "Says the worst driver ever." Hey, I frustrate me too, I'll admit it.
Keep going for the video.
Read More: cool, driving, i've always wanted to drive one of those, race car, racing, transportation, video, well that's something you don't see every day, whee!, you've got a fast car i want a ticket to anywhere maybe we can make a deal maybe together we can-- no i'm not sitting on your lap for five hours strap a sidecar to that thing dammit, zoom zoom