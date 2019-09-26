Welcome Home!: Snake Greets Woman At Door With An Attempted Stike

September 26, 2019

This is some home security cam footage from Moc Chau, Son La, Vietnam of a woman who, returning home, gets unpleasantly greeted by a snake, which attempts to strike her. It was a snake sneak attack! Try saying that ten times fast. I'm kidding please don't I already have a headache. Thankfully for her, she has cat-like reflexes and managed to evade the snake's bite. Me? If that snake were venomous I would be dead right now, no questions. I have the reflexes of a-- what are those things called, the things with the crazy eyes? "Potatoes." YES. Bet I'd taste amazing with sour cream and chives though.

Keep going for the full video, but the gif is the real action.

Thanks to DT, who agrees uninvited house guests are the worst.

A U.S. Map Of Each State's Best Gas Station Coffee

Previous Story

Limited Edition Igloo Cooler That Looks Like The Scooby Doo Mystery Machine

Next Story
Read More: animals, attack!, biting things, cat-like reflexes, dodging things, i thought you were a mouse i swear please don't hurt me, i'm sorry i got scared and i lunged, not today snake!, oh no you don't!, security cam, snake, this is my house!, video, wildlife
Previous Post
Next Post