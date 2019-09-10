Watch Where You Sit: A Trailer For 'Killer Sofa', A Horror Movie About A Killer Recliner

This is the trailer for the upcoming October release of the straight-to-video-on-demand 'Killer Sofa', a horror flick about a possessed killer recliner. It looks promising. Of course everybody knows the original killer recliner was Chairry from Pee-Wee's Playhouse. Still, it's a shame this movie isn't coming to the big screen, because it looks like a great date movie. My girlfriend is a huge horror movie fan. "No I'm not." You sure? Then who am I thinking of? "Probably one of your EX-girlfriends." Jeez, she does this to me all the time. And, okay, she's usually right. *shrug* My memory is like a leaky bucket. WHICH MY GIRLFRIEND LOVES. No? Somebody else? Heck.

Keep going for the trailer while I start writing the sequel, 'Hate Seat'.

Thanks to cjcjcjcjcj, who can recognize a blockbuster, and this thing is gonna flatten the whole neighborhood.