Watch The Original Inspiration For Harley Quinn In This Weird Days Of Our Lives Soap Opera Episode

This is an old video clip from a surreal episode of the soap opera Days Of Our Lives starring actress Arleen Sorkin playing a dream jester, which was the inspiration for the creation of Harley Quinn in Batman: The Animated Series. Some more info about how it all came to be while I pretend I knew Harley Quinn didn't exist before Batman: The Animated Series. Pfft, everybody knows that.

(Writer Paul) Dini and Sorkin were college friends, and one day, she gave him a VHS tape of her favorite Days moments -- including her jester bit. The tape sat idle for years. But in mid 1991, Dini was sick as a dog and popped the tape into his VCR. He was a budding television writer at the time, cranking out freelance scripts for the as-yet-unaired Batman: The Animated Series. He'd been struggling to come up with a female character to use as a one-off in an episode about Batman's archnemesis, the Joker.

"I thought, Maybe there should be a girl there," he said. "And I thought, Should the girl be like a tough street thug? Or like a hench-person or something? And then suddenly the idea of someone funny kind of struck me." When he saw Sorkin in clown makeup, the pieces fell into place, and he came up with a silly little sidekick. He gave her the comic-book-y name of Harley Quinn, sketched out an idea for her look, and brought the sketch to the cartoon's lead artist, Bruce Timm.

And, FUN FACT: Sorkin was the voice of Harley Quinn when the character debuted in Batman: The Animated Series.

