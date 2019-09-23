Vintage 1983 Atari Commercial With Bad 'Centipede' Themed Rap

This is a vintage Atari commercial from 1983 advertising 'Centipede', which my brother Frank was always really great at. I was not so great, and I'm still not. At anything, really. The commercial features a not very good rap about the game. I'll be honest, if that-- "Rap was a website, it would be Geekologie." Oh, hands down.

Thanks to Joseph A, who agrees that, while hearing the mushrooms you shot repopulate was an enjoyable sound, it didn't mean you were doing a good job.