Video Of Two Parrots Having An Affectionate, Humanlike Conversation

September 12, 2019

This is a video of two Indian ring-neck parakeets (aka rose-ringed parakeets) whispering sweet nothings (like, actual nothings) and blowing kisses and pecking at each other affectionately like two people, and I would not be the least bit surprised if these two lovebirds (not actual lovebirds) produced some eggs very shortly. Know what I'm saying? "One of them is the Easter Bunny!" Wait, what? I mean of course -- of course that's what I meant. *tussles hair, motions to doctor* Get this one looked at.

Thanks Joanne, who agrees whispering sweet nothings is great because you don't even have to think, just mumble and make kissy noises. "That's not what sweet nothings are." That's what MY sweet nothings are.

