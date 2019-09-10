UFO!: Attaching A 1,000 Watt LED Flashlight To The Underside Of A Drone

September 10, 2019

This is a video from Daniel Riley of Stratus Productions, who attached an incredibly bright 1,000-watt LED flashlight to the underside of a large drone to see what it would look like while flying. SPOILER: just like a UFO. Which gives me an idea. "Doing the exact same thing, flying it around the neighborhood for a couple nights, then going door to door selling alien abduction insurance." My God, it's like we share one idiot brain. *extends hand* Partners?

Thanks to hairless, who agrees it's all fun and games until the UFO you think is just a drone with a flashlight attached turns out to be a real alien spacecraft. Then shit gets real.

