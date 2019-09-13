Two Parasailers Realize They're About To Get Dunked In Jellyfish Infested Waters

This is a video of two intrepid parasailers in Bulgaria reacting to the realization that they're about to get dunked into a mass of jellyfish in the water below. In one of their own words while I make a lap around the office and ask who's been parasailing because I'm bored and this margarita is strong:

"Me and my mates (4 of us) decided to go on the parachute boat. Two went first and the got dunked in the water and Julz (who was with me) where thinking cool that looked fun. Our mates came off and said nothing and when myself and Julz ascended we looked at each other and saw that there were a lot of jellyfish below us."

The video cuts out before they're even finished getting dunked or lifted back up, so I'm not sure if they got stung or not. In my mind they did though, and had to pee on each other's legs when they got back to shore and are even better friends now because they shared that.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Ash, who agrees this is exactly why you should always wear a jetpack.