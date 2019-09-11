Two Canadian Women Narrate Their Sighting Of A Rare Piebald Moose

This is a video of Canadian woman Nancy Andrews and an unnamed friend in Stephenville, Newfoundland narrating their sighting of a rare piebald moose. These two sound like a delight, don't they? I wish I had neighbors like them. But noooooo, I've got an old man who picks my weeds for me as some sort of passive-aggressive lawn care regimen. "Maybe he's just being nice." MAYBE HE THINKS HE'S BETTER THAN ME. "Isn't he?" I mean his yard is nicer and he seems to have his shit together. "So yes." That's it, I'm burning his house down when he goes to the early bird dinner buffet this afternoon.

Keep going for the delightful video.

Thanks to Lauren F, who agrees these women need their own nature show. I'd watch it.