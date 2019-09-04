Time To Panic: Arborist Cutting Down Palm Tree Accidentally Sets Tree On Fire While At The Very Top

September 4, 2019

This is a video of an alleged certified arborist cutting down a palm tree in Toulouse, France when either friction or sparks thrown by his chainsaw ignite some loose fiber, which land on his saw. He quickly tosses the burning wad to the ground, which then ignites the base of the tree and the flames race up toward him like a bat out of hell. That must have been exhilarating. Unfortunately, the video doesn't actually include his descent down the tree, which leads me to believe he stripped naked and slid down it like a fireman's pole.

Keep going for the full video.

Thanks to Cody L, who agrees it's about time somebody have their arborist certification reevaluated.

304.773 MPH: Video Of A Bugatti Chiron Setting New World Record For Fastest Production Car

Previous Story

Man Paragliding For First Time Films The Entirety Of His Six-Minute Panic Attack

Next Story
  • Douchy McDouche

    You can see the rest of the video on theync.com. It's not pretty.

  • Deksam

    Wow, most stuff there can not be unseen! I feel rather ill now...
    I now know not to hit any links that are for morbid curiosity, NOT WORTH IT!
    Even the common comments are the most deprived and lowest of the human race.

  • SmokeThatSkinWagon

    I could have happily gone through life not knowing this existed. ಠ_ಠ

  • Ollie Williams

    He made so many stupid mistakes. Apparently there was an article that said he descended safely.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I'm not an arborist and I don't live where palm trees grow. Please tell the northern folk who don't climb trees what mistakes he made. I assume the first mistake was working as an arborist.

  • Ollie Williams

    1. He should have had a water sprayer were his chainsaw blade was cutting to eliminate the friction the caused the fire to start.
    2. If you ignore #1, then he should have had a water sprayer at ground level to throw the on-fire pieces of trunk.
    3. He should have had someone on the ground watching.
    4. He should not have thrown to piece on fire directly down at the base of the trunk.

    There's just a few.

  • MustacheHam

    Dang, that's just nuts. May of helped to douse the tree. >3>

  • Ivanna Pewpalott

    he did, he just used gasoline instead of water. rookie mistake!

  • Eric Ord

    Kind of like that guy who was cutting up that jug, heh (Get it? That guy who was cutting up that jug? Heh)

  • Bling Nye

    OSHA? More like OSHIT.

  • Closet Nerd

    HOLY SHIT THAT FIRE WAS FAST!!!!!!!!

  • Closet Nerd

    Sliding down the tree naked would be like running naked and backwards through a corn field.... not thanks!

  • Bling Nye

    *flaming cornfield

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: burning, cutting things, fire, little help up here!, nowhere to run nowhere to hide, oh hell no i ain't going out like that, that wasn't supposed to happen, trees, uh-oh, video, when trees fight back, whoopsie, you're in trouble now
Previous Post
Next Post