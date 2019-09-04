Time To Panic: Arborist Cutting Down Palm Tree Accidentally Sets Tree On Fire While At The Very Top

This is a video of an alleged certified arborist cutting down a palm tree in Toulouse, France when either friction or sparks thrown by his chainsaw ignite some loose fiber, which land on his saw. He quickly tosses the burning wad to the ground, which then ignites the base of the tree and the flames race up toward him like a bat out of hell. That must have been exhilarating. Unfortunately, the video doesn't actually include his descent down the tree, which leads me to believe he stripped naked and slid down it like a fireman's pole.

Keep going for the full video.

