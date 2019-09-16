The LifeSaber, A Hand-Cranked Outdoor Multitool With Charger, Light, Siren, UV Water Purifier And Fire Starter

September 16, 2019

lifesaber-multitool-1.jpg

From the inventor of the L'il Trucker zombie apocalypse survival tool comes the LifeSaber, another outdoor multitool that combines the functionality of a small generator, flashlight, lantern, SOS beacon, siren, UV water purifier, and plasma fire starter. The unit can be hand-cranked or twirled for power and includes a USB port for charging the device when you do have power, and charging other things when you don't. The basic unit costs $69 (aw yeah!), but it takes $127 to get one with both the snap-on UV water purifier and plasma fire starter, and you're gonna want those. You ever drank untreated toilet water before? "That's disgusting." You calling my dog disgusting? She's a LADY. Like that's her name, but yeah she's a total monster.

Keep going for the Kickstarter video.

lifesaber-multitool-2.jpg

lifesaber-multitool-3.jpg

Thanks to Marvin W, inventor of the L'il Trucker and LifeSaber, and probably a handy addition to any apocalypse survival team.

Dance Team's Impressive Avengers Themed Homecoming Pep Rally Routine

Previous Story

Different Strokes For Different Folks: Man Brings $200/Hour Clown To His Firing For Emotional Support

Next Story
Read More: always be prepared, apocalypse, camping, crowdfunding, drinking things, electricity, fire, generator, heck yeah you know how i feel about starting fires, hiking, kickstarter, light, nature, safety first, survival, surviving, the great outdoors, water
Previous Post
Next Post