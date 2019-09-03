Thanks, Internet!: Kittens Wrestling In WrestleMania Action Figure Wrestling Ring

September 3, 2019

This is a video of a trio of kittens wrastlin' in a little WrestleMania ring made for action figures. I wonder if they chose wrestling names for themselves first. Gosh, I'd sure like to think so. Things like *Googles punny cat wrestling name because of course they exist, this is the internet after all* Stone Cold Steve Pawstin or The Ultimate Purrior. "You're getting lazy, GW." Only recently? You're too sweet to me.

Keep going for the video while I buy one of these rings online and invite all the neighborhood cats over.

Thanks to hairless, who knows what I like, and this is exactly it.

95 Member LEGO Droid Orchestra Performs The Star Wars Theme

Previous Story

Bearded Man With Knife Slices Water Filled Gallon Jug Into Rings

Next Story
  • jimmycleaver

    That's pretty much how WWE runs today.

  • I like how the orange kitten is solely focused on the white kitten's tail through most of the video. The white one could be murdering the other one on the other side of the ring for ll he cares, he just wants that tail.

  • Closet Nerd

    LOVE IT!!!!!!!
    Gonna get one and spray it with catnip!

  • GeneralDisorder

    Why would you spray a kitten with catnip? Wait... hang on... Wait... Okay, I figured it out... (because spraying kittens with catnip is fucking hilarious)

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: doing battle, having a great time, heck yeah, i am into this, oh man don't tell my grandma she loves cats and wrestling this would probably be too much for her, oh man that's terrific, realer than the moon landing, so that's what that looks like, thanks internet, video, wrestling, youtube gold
Previous Post
Next Post