Thanks, Internet!: Kittens Wrestling In WrestleMania Action Figure Wrestling Ring

This is a video of a trio of kittens wrastlin' in a little WrestleMania ring made for action figures. I wonder if they chose wrestling names for themselves first. Gosh, I'd sure like to think so. Things like *Googles punny cat wrestling name because of course they exist, this is the internet after all* Stone Cold Steve Pawstin or The Ultimate Purrior. "You're getting lazy, GW." Only recently? You're too sweet to me.

Keep going for the video while I buy one of these rings online and invite all the neighborhood cats over.

Thanks to hairless, who knows what I like, and this is exactly it.