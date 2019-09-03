Thanks, Internet!: Kittens Wrestling In WrestleMania Action Figure Wrestling Ring
This is a video of a trio of kittens wrastlin' in a little WrestleMania ring made for action figures. I wonder if they chose wrestling names for themselves first. Gosh, I'd sure like to think so. Things like *Googles punny cat wrestling name because of course they exist, this is the internet after all* Stone Cold Steve Pawstin or The Ultimate Purrior. "You're getting lazy, GW." Only recently? You're too sweet to me.
Keep going for the video while I buy one of these rings online and invite all the neighborhood cats over.
Thanks to hairless, who knows what I like, and this is exactly it.
-
jimmycleaver
-
CloakedSparrow
-
atheistgirl
-
Closet Nerd
-
GeneralDisorder
Read More: doing battle, having a great time, heck yeah, i am into this, oh man don't tell my grandma she loves cats and wrestling this would probably be too much for her, oh man that's terrific, realer than the moon landing, so that's what that looks like, thanks internet, video, wrestling, youtube gold