Sure, Why Not?: Llama Shaped Pepper Spray

Llamas: just like me, they spit when they're irritated. "You're gross." *starts hocking* Enter the Llama Shaped Pepper Spray designed and sold by Pepperem ($30). Each llama contains up to 25 bursts of 1.33% major capsaicinoids pepper spray, shoots streams up to 10-feet, and features your usual pepper spray features like a safety lock (which in this case opens and closes the llama's mouth) and keychain attachment. Is it ergonomic? I'm not sure, but it does look like a llama. I remember when I was in like fifth or sixth grade I was over at my best friend's house and we were asking his mom what the can attached to her car keys was and she told us it was pepper spray and offered to spray us both. She would have too, that Linda.

