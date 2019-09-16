Star Wars Themed Band Performs Heavy Metal Covers Of Imperial March, Star Wars Theme

These are two music videos from the Star Wars themed band Galactic Empire performing heavy metal covers of the Imperial March, and Star Wars main theme. I thought they were pretty quality and had surprisingly high production for a Star Wars themed band. So do you think they'd play a kid's birthday party? Asking for a friend who wants to steal all those costumes.

Keep going for the videos while I speculate if these guys will be going head to head with Figrin D'an and the Modal Nodes in this year's intergalactic battle of the bands.

Thanks to