Splitting Playing Cards With A Hydraulic Press, Shot With A Bullet Time Camera Array

This is a video from the living-the-dreamers of the Hydraulic Press Channel exploding decks of cards with a hydraulic press and filming the action with a bullet time camera array. It's pretty cool, although I wish the cameras had been further from the action. Like trying to share a bathroom stall with a stranger at the airport, it felt cramped.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Joseph A, who agrees Youtube bullet time channels are going to be the new hydraulic press channels, if they aren't already.