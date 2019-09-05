SpaceX's 150-Meter Starship Reusable Spacecraft Rocket Test

This is a video of SpaceX's Starship reusable space vehicle prototype 'Starhopper' performing a 150-meter rocket test. Impressive, but outerspace is way further than that. The Starship spacecraft will actually be the "long-duration cargo- and passenger-carrying" second stage of its Super Falcon Rocket delivery system, which would do all the *flexing* heavy lifting out of earth's atmosphere. The Starship would then be responsible for delivering space rangers to the moon or Mars. The video is so good looking it almost feels like bad CGI. "That doesn't make sense." The world doesn't make sense. Also, if they really wanted to get the public excited about this they should have painted that rocket to look like R2-D2. Sadly, Star Wars is the only space a lot of people still believe in.

