So, We've Come To This: The Ol' Hippo Crushing A Colored Jell-O Filled Watermelon Gender Reveal

September 24, 2019

hippo-watermelon-gender-reveal.jpg

Because gender reveals clearly went off the rails quite some time ago, this is a short video of a couple having a hippo bite a colored Jell-O filled watermelon to announce they're having a boy. Per the father: "Yes! Yes! Thank God. Hell yeah." I really wish it had been a girl. Honestly, I'm not sure if I could be any sadder about it right now. Especially for that hippo -- it just thought it was getting a watermelon, if it had known this was going to be some sort of ridiculous gender reveal it probably would have done that helicopter-tail poop spraying trick instead.

Thanks to Stephanie B, who agrees family and friends have to be getting tired of acting like they care.

