Skateboarder's Crazy Transforming Skateboard Tricks

This is a worthwhile video of skateboarder Matt Tomasello performing some crazily inventive tricks, some involving transforming skateboards he developed himself. What a visionary. This is the kind of guy you could just let run your company and if anybody asked what the hell he's doing you'd shush them and tell them to "let him work his magic." There's no question if Matt applied his outside-the-box thinking to other fields we could solve the plastic in the oceans problem and probably already be living on Mars right now. But for now, we'll have to settle for this bitchin' video, which I'm cool with since the world is going to end first thing next year anyways. "Y2K20." It was in it for the long con all along.

