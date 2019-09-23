Professional Stuntman Watches And Reacts To Good And Bad Hollywood Stunt Scenes

This is a video from Corridor Digital (previously) of Hollywood stuntman and stunt coordinator Eric Linden watching and reacting to a variety of good and bad stunt scenes from recent movies, as well as providing some insight into how they were performed. I learned a lot by watching it. But mostly that I'd almost certainly be dead by now if I was a stuntman. Hell, I already almost die every day and I'm a boring-ass advertising manager. At least by day. At night I-- "Fight crime?!" Haha, no....I was going to say play video games and ignore my family.

Thanks to my dad, who agrees the greatest stunt of all time remains Clark W. Griswold hanging from the gutter of his house after trying to hang Christmas lights.