Police Demonstrate Drug Dealer's Cleverly Hidden Stash Compartment In Car

This is a poorly shot vertical video of a Turkish police offer demonstrating the cleverly hidden stash compartment in a drug dealer's car. Unfortunately, not only did the person filming record in vertical mode, the majority of the time they aren't even pointing the camera at the action. Dammit rookie, you're demoted to coffee duty -- don't screw this up too. So like, if the electric door lock button operates your secret drug-stashing compartment, what operates the door locks? As clever as it is, I feel like this could have been better constructed. Like maybe have a passcode you have to enter on your phone for the stash to open or something. Or, I don't know, keep the drugs in your anus like any regular, self-respecting drug dealer. "You got what I'm looking for?" *chugging coffee* Probably not for another twenty minutes.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Josh J, who agrees somebody should have gone into the inventing gadgets for James Bond business instead of drug dealing.