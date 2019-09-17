Pianist Plays $500 Piano And $2,500,000 Piano To See If You Can Tell The Difference

This is a video of Youtuber Vinheteiro playing six pianos at a variety of price points to determine if you can tell the difference in the quality of their sound (previously: his evolution of video game music). He starts with a very used $500 Baldwin, and ends with a $2,500,000 Steinway & Sons 'Pictures At An Exhibition' (above). So -- could you tell the difference? I could not, but I'm also operating with two blown laptop speakers that regularly get soda spilled on them. Last night I Skyped my girlfriend before bed and she just sounded like popcorn popping.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to John S, for reminding me of my dream to have a grand piano in the entrance hall to my never gonna happen mansion.