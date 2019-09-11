Physics!: Moving Truck Runs Into Ditch, Utility Pole, Flips Back End Onto Roof Of House

This is some dash cam footage from Alban, Ontario of a moving truck that runs into a ditch then hits a utility pole, severing the pole and flipping its rear end on top of a home. Thankfully, there were no injuries involved in the incident. Man, you probably couldn't do that if you tried. "Why would you try?" This is the internet, man, everybody wants their three seconds of fame. "Come on, that's--" Tide Pods. "When you're right, you're right." Thank you.

Keep going for the video, as well as a much longer one of the truck being removed while I speculate if they actually did this to make moving furniture out of the second floor easier.

Thanks to Alan, who agrees hopefully somebody opted for the additional insurance on that moving truck.