Peekaboo!: Photo Of A Leopard Hiding In Plain Sight

Note: Larger, much more fair version HERE.

This is a photo of a leopard almost perfectly camouflaged to blend in with its surroundings (previously: a snow leopard in hiding). Can you spot it? It took me a while, but I found it. Unfortunately not before writing a very strongly worded email claiming I don't appreciate being tricked. It's there though. SPOILER: almost directly in the center of the photo, to the left of the tree, laying above the rock pile just north of the diagonal branch. That sneaky devil! If I was whatever leopards eat I almost certainly would have walked right into its mouth. Even if I wasn't something leopards eat I probably would have walked into its mouth. *shrug* Who knows, maybe I'm spinach. "You're not spinach." Oh shit, Popeye -- hide me!

Thanks again to Jess A, who agrees sometimes the best offense is a good defense, and a good defense is some sick camo.