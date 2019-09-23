One-Legged Skateboard Repeatedly Attempts Crutchflip Until He Nails It, Follows It Up With Backflip

This is a video of one-legged skateboarder and Instagram user vanyapalchik repeatedly attempting a crutchflip down some stairs and failing. But does that stop him? No, he perseveres until he finally lands it, then immediately follows it up with a celebratory backflip. Obviously, he is a true testament to the power of trying hard and believing in yourself, which is significantly more powerful than only trying hard or only believing in yourself, and infinitely more powerful than not believing in yourself and the thought of trying hard only making you tired.

Keep going for the whole video.

