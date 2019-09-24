Oh Wow: Woman Creates Animated Disney Haunted Mansion Ride Themed Halloween Gown

September 24, 2019

animated-haunted-mansion-gown.jpg

This is a short video of the 'Grim Grinning Gown' created by Tina Elliott, based on the Haunted Mansion ride at Disney parks. It even has moving ghosts and ride cars ("doom buggies"). So, if you were wondering who I intentionally sent wrong directions to this year's Halloween party and costume contest to, look no further.

Keep going for a short video of the gown in action, but be sure to check out Tina's Instagram page for a bunch more of the incredible detail and some build pics if you're interested.

Thanks to DT, who agrees that would definitely beat the pizza slice costume I bought at Target last year.

