Oh Wow: Students Build Rideable Mini Roller Coaster In School Gymnasium

September 20, 2019

This is a video of a kid test-riding the wooden roller coaster a team assembled out of stacked desks and 2x4s and plywood in their school's gymnasium for a school festival. Now I'm going to go out on a limb here and assume this did not take place in the U.S. I'm just saying, the most exciting ride I saw at my niece's recent school festival was face painting, and I couldn't even get Spider-Man because apparently all the Barbs and Lindas in the PTA voted against any superhero imagery.

Keep going for the video while I speculate if they're gonna set off the fireworks inside our outside.

Thanks to Gabe, who agrees now that would be a school festival worth attending.

