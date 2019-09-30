Oh Wow: Impressive Lightsaber Collection Adorning Staircase

This is a shot of somebody's very impressive lightsaber collection, which they decided to display on the wall along their staircase. I tried to find out whose it is, but I couldn't find any more info, although it appears Redditor 08_loverboy is starting a similar project. I'm into it. Plus if somebody breaks into your house you can just grab one of these bad boys on your way down the stairs and nerd out in front of the robbers while they steal all your stuff.

Thanks to my buddy Matt, who didn't so much send this to me as much as just post it on Facebook. Thank goodness I did all that late-night scrolling.