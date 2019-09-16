Oh Wow: Guy Peforms System Of A Down's 'Toxicity' On Miniature Drum Set On Top Of Toilet

This is a video of Youtuber Miniature Drums (that explains it) performing the percussion to System of A Down's 'Toxicity' on a tiny drum set sitting on the closed lid of a public toilet. Interesting venue. Granted it looks way cleaner than most of the places I perform in, but *BRAAAAPAPAPAPAP!* Excuse me for just a moment. Jesus, can you keep it down over there?! "This is a public restroom, pal." I'm perfectly aware, but you don't have to force it out like you're trying to blow the third little pig's house down, heathen. You're gonna melt your gasket.

Keep going for the surprisingly impressive video.

Thanks to Andrew B, who agrees it's only a short matter of time until the first restroom stall miniature instrument band is born.